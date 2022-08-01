For upliftment of individuals, roots must be strong; says Sarkar at Indian Knowledge Systems Mela

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar has addressed the valedictory session of Indian Knowledge Systems Mela in New Delhi on Monday, August 1, 2022. The Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division, an innovative cell under the Ministry of Education (MoE) at AICTE, New Delhi celebrated Bharat’s knowledge traditions in the form of an IKS Mela between July 29-31, 2022. According to Sarkar, for the upliftment of any individual, his or her roots must be strong, and to conserve these roots, one should know about the Indian Knowledge System. The Indian Knowledge System grew over the ages with the contributions of teachers who helped students to evolve through inculcating human values, knowledge, and skills, he added.

Sarkar further added that in ancient India, while pursuing education in various disciplines like history, the art of debate, law, medicine, among others, the emphasis was not only on the outer dimensions of the discipline but also on enriching the inner dimensions of the personality.

The event by the IKS Division and AICTE in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture started on July 29, to commemorate the successful completion of two years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The event focused on engaging with experts on NEP2020 and learning about the different initiatives, policies, and best practices.

Furthermore, the objectives of Mela includes presenting the achievements of NEP2020 after two years of its acceptance highlighting the role of IKS, making NEP 2020 into a movement called BhaSVAn – Bharata Svadhyaya Andolanam for national introspection and self-discovery through the indigenization of education, making NEP 2020 the basis for forging a common Bharatiya identity which will promote excellence, integral growth and the celebration of unity in diversity through the presentation of the skills, arts, sciences and technologies of different regions upholding common values and serving as a platform that will bring together different Ministries to co-evolve the Bharatiya identity across converging initiatives on the basis of IKS in NEP2020, the statement added.

According to an official statement, IKS Division announced major initiatives such as IKS-MIC programme for technology demonstration, launch of Kalashala initiative in over 750 schools to promote and support local arts and introduction of 75 Bharteeyea games in schools.

