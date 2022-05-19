Focus on research that provides solutions to society’s pressing problems, says Manish Sisodia

State Universities need to focus on research projects capable of setting a global benchmark of excellence and can provide solutions to pressing problems of society, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. He further added that the government will also set up an integrated mechanism to help state universities collaborate with each other on projects of similar interests. The remarks were made during an interaction with the vice chancellors of state universities in the national capital.

“Over the years, state universities have worked hard to achieve greater heights as institutions. But now they need to focus on research projects that can set a milestone for universities of the world. In this rapidly changing world, they need to focus on research which can give immediate solutions to the problems of society,” the minister said.

According to him, state universities have been working as an extended arm of the state government, conducting studies and generating reports from time to time. “This has helped the government in taking many people-centric decisions. But now they need to think of bigger problems around the world and conduct innovative research on them,” he added.

During the review meeting, vice-chancellors presented their research works and briefed the deputy chief minister about their international collaborations. Some of the innovative research ideas included ‘Social Robots’ being developed by IIIT Delhi, Indianised version of all EV components such as batteries, power systems etc being developed by Delhi Technological University and development of barren plot into wetlands by Ambedkar University.

With inputs from PTI.

