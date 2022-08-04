Focus on education, health and social security of women and children of migrant workers: NHRC chief

Arun Kumar Mishra, chairperson justice (retired), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stressed on focus on the education, healthcare and social security of women and children in the migrant workers’ community.

He stated that the attention should be paid to minimum wages of migrant workers, occupational safety and the requirements of food, potable water, health, safe accommodation, effective implementation of the Public Distribution System under One Nation and One Ration Card Scheme.

Mishra was chairing an open house session organised by NHRC to discuss the outcome of the two research projects commissioned by it on the migrant workers in 2019-20.

Migrant workers are forced to leave their abode in search of better opportunities. There is a need to focus on the education, health and social security of the women and children of the migrant workers, the NHRC chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

“The State machinery also needs to be geared up to meet any challenges as were faced by the migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns,” Justice Mishra said and added that migrant workers contribute immensely to the economy of the country.

The steps taken to reach out to them through various digital modes and portals are appreciable. However, the digital divide should be taken care of. He asked the participants to send their suggestions to the Commission in writing so that all the inputs are considered by it to finalise recommendations, which may be sent to the government authorities for implementation.

With inputs from PTI.

Also read: RISE plans to enter Mumbai, aims to clock net revenue of Rs 31 crore in FY23

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn