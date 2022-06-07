Focus Games launches educational gaming platform to support nursing curriculum in India

UK-based Focus Games, game development company has launched FocusGamesIndia.com which offers online educational games to support teaching of the new competency-based Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing curriculum.

The first set of 23 games has been published and are mapped to the new curriculum to support first semester. The company claims more games will be published as new semesters begin.

“In the world of digitalisation where students are highly tech friendly it is imperative to design digitalised educational experiences to keep the learners’ attention focussed and aligned towards learning. The digital educational games keep the learners engaged and motivated to learn in an interesting and safe virtual space,” Vinay Kumari, professor and principal, Chitkara University College of Nursing said.

The games allow students to work in teams and help them to develop the conscious competence they need to work effectively during placements and post-qualification. They improve the uptake and retention of knowledge but most importantly they develop the confidence students need to practice safely.

The games are developed in collaboration with leading nursing professors from prestigious Nursing Colleges in India including M S Ramaiah Institute of Nursing Education and Research, Bengaluru;

Chitkara University College of Nursing, Himachal Pradesh; Aligarh Muslim University College of Nursing, Aligarh; Aaffinity College of Nursing, Bengaluru; Gokulam Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; Dr Somervell Memorial CSI College of Nursing, Thiruvananthapuram.

Read also: KFBS invites applications for PG diploma in Entrepreneurship and Family Business management courses