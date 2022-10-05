FMGE December 2022 correction window: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is going to open the application correction window from today for Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). All registered candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms through the official website – exam.natboard.edu.in. The facility to edit the application form will be available until October 10 at 11:55 pm.

All those candidates who have uploaded incorrect photos, signatures, and thumbprints that do not adhere to the established standards required to make necessary changes in their application form. The National Board of Examinations have already listed the name of the candidates whose photographs are not correctly uploaded in their applications. Candidates can check their FMGE application number and if any necessary correction is required.

Candidates should note that the last information provided in the application form will be saved in the records. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the correction window. Candidates have been advised to carefully update their application form as per the guidelines available on the official website.

What are the guidelines for uploading images for FMGE Application form?