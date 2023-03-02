Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal launches Money Lessons by BrightCHAMPS

Ahead of the Financial Literacy Week 2023 to be observed from February 13 to 17, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has launched Money Lessons by BrightCHAMPS, a graphic novel-cum-handbook for kids from six to 16 to learn about money. The book will also be released and distributed at the ongoing GSV-Emeritus All Eyes on India Summit in Gurgaon and is currently available on Amazon and can be accessed through the accompanying Money Lessons app on Play Store and App Store, an official release said.

According to the release, the book and app are in line with BrightCHAMPS’ larger vision of helping kids become financially independent, secure, and poised for freedom even before they start earning money, instead of learning costly lessons the hard way.

“Money Lessons is the result of months of hard-work, research, and fact-checking, to ensure that kids as young as six can understand money-related concepts in an age-appropriate and unthreatening manner. My hope is that every kid around the world is able to access it this knowledge by way of the book, the accompanying app, or through their school,” Ravi Bhushan, BrightCHAMPS, founder, CEO, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned Money Lessons is a visually-rich, fun to read graphic novel, which covers topics such as the evolution of money, different kinds of money, banking, value, spending, saving, borrowing, investing, exchanges, currencies, demand, supply, and more. Complete with adventures of two aspiring teenage superheroes – Max and Ray, gripping puzzles, activities, exercises, and games, the book attempts to capture kids’ imagination and present to them practical tips, tricks and knowledge that can be applied to real life scenarios at every age. The book is also accompanied by an interactive App that encapsulates the written word, providing the kids with an immersive experience for deeper understanding and return of complex concepts.