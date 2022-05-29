Five transformative ways hospitality education can support sustainability

By Carlos Díez de la Lastra

Before we get into this, it’s chastening to understand the enormity of the opportunity hospitality has regarding sustainability. In 2019, WTTC figures showed travel and tourism employed one in 10 people in the world and was responsible for one in four new jobs. It contributed 10.4% to global GDP (US$9 trillion) and spending by international visitors amounted to $1.7 trillion. Sure, this has all dipped in the last two years, but make no mistake the industry will soon again outstrip these figures.

In all of these numbers we can see two clear things, everyone and every business in hospitality has an amazing individual and collective opportunity to help humans win the fight against climate change. And secondly, we have the resources and responsibility to do it and more importantly, our clients demand more and more that we do. Because we can’t all build our incomes on the benefits of our beautiful planet, then hope someone else looks after it. That’s just not a sustainable approach, environmentally and economically, nor is it smart from a business point of view if we understand the clear trends that the market is already showing.

Preach over – what can education do?

A lot. Hospitality education institutions should be leading the way, setting the example and creating ‘change agents’ for the future. In doing this we can enable businesses to employ talent that has one eye on sustainability at all times, whichever area of our diverse industry they’re in. Here’s how we can do this.

Set the standard on campus

A university campus is an incredible opportunity to immerse students in an environment that supports sustainably at every turn. There’s getting the basics right, such as recycling, using low-energy lighting and harvesting rainwater, then there’s the more in-depth opportunities. For example, students of Les Roches on the Crans-Montana and Marbella campuses can understand the business model of using only local produce in our farm to the restaurants, Roots and One, where the majority of products are sourced from within 100km. For its on-campus food waste management, Les Roches Crans-Montana also works with KITRO, that provides instant analysis of food waste, which uses technology to reduce food waist and increase the efficiency of stock management in professional kitchens.

They can also actively shape our environmental investments and actions through the Green Club, the Sustainability Club, and are even able to help ensure we continue to meet the requirements for ISO 14001 accreditation as already implemented at our Marbella Campus. By the time graduation comes around, being ‘green’ is business as usual for our students, and anything less simply unthinkable. Employers and customers expect this mindset.

Sustainability within the curriculum

Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) should be embedded within the curriculum in hospitality education institutions, right from the first semester, with classroom learning enhanced through practical arts and real-world exposure.

At Les Roches, we started looking at sustainability from 2002, under the Agenda 21 action plan principles at that time. Through the natural progression of the concept, there is a 20-year knowledge and experience of sustainability in the curriculum following the recent advancements in UN SDGoals. The activities include the students’ assessments, as well as activities via the student association called Green Club, ShiftIn’ sustainable conference, organized once a year on the Les Roches campuses for three years now. In addition, every semester of study includes a dedicated week where sustainable practices are embedded in the curriculum of every course.

Collaboration is key

We can’t solve this existential problem alone, that much is abundantly clear. Even as educational institutions we don’t have all the answers on sustainability, we’re learning just like our students. This is why it’s imperative to bring in experts to teach all stakeholders, be it in the form of new roles we create, consultants we work with or guest speakers we bring in. As always, educational institutions must be a place where discussion and debate can thrive, leading us to practical solutions.

Teach holistic sustainability

We need to be talking in terms of the knock-on beneficial effects that sustainable tourism has within a community, which are proven to be increased pride, peace, preservation of culture, jobs and income. But we also need to be discussing sustainability in all of its forms. We need to get our arms round what holistic sustainability excellence looks like, including environmental, economic and social development.

True sustainability is also about work-life balance, entrepreneurship and wellbeing. By supporting the sustainability of individuals in a world that presents evermore threats to our mental health, we are empowering them to live well and influence positive change.

Create spaces for innovation

There is a strong relationship between sustainability and technology. The more advancements there is in the technological domains, the more are the applications on measuring the sustainability predominance and its quality. They are several startups for which sustainability thinking is at the core of the business model, using technology as a way of efficiency and differentiation.

Regarding food waste for example, the incubated startup Recotrak, founded by Rodrigo Gratianne, Les Roches alumnus, addresses the issue of cooked food waste within the catering sector. The startup develops a technology that will promote the diversion of surplus cooked food from this sector to feed those in need through a certification process.

Sustainability champions with global reach

Whether it’s to support an ethical strategy, minimize rising operational costs or meet growing consumer demand, future hospitality professionals need the expertise and ability to support employer and customer goals. Students equipped to do this can bring transformative benefits to the triple bottom line of the environment, economy and society they work around the world. In this respect, as educational institutions our overarching sustainability goal is to create an army of change agents, all graduating and heading out across the planet to help save it.

The author is chief executive office, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.

