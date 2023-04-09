Five tips to master the skill of calculation

By Prodipta Hore

Calculation is a crucial skill for students to master in school. Not only is it important for success in maths class, but it also has practical applications in everyday life. From calculating a tip at a restaurant to determining the cost of groceries, the ability to perform basic mathematical calculations is essential. However, for many students, maths can be a challenging subject. For those students who struggle with calculation, here are a few pro tips that can help them master this important skill.

Easy method

Using short and easy methods in calculation can be very helpful for students to learn better. When students are first learning maths, they may find long and complex calculations difficult to understand and remember. Short and easy methods, on the other hand, can be much easier for students to grasp and apply. For example, instead of teaching students the standard long-division algorithm, teachers can teach them the chunking method, which involves breaking the problem into smaller, more manageable parts. This can make the process of division much easier for students to understand. Additionally, using easy methods can help students feel more confident in their mathematical abilities and increase their motivation to learn.

Use manipulatives or puzzles

Manipulatives or puzzles are physical objects that can be used to help students understand basic concepts. For example, using blocks to represent numbers or using a number line to visualise counting can be helpful for students who are learning basic maths skills. In addition, encourage students to think critically and solve maths problems on their own. This can involve asking open-ended questions and encouraging them to come up with multiple approaches to solving a problem.

Make it fun

Making maths a fun subject can be a great way to motivate students to learn and improve their calculation skills. One way to do this is by finding interesting and interactive activities that teach mathematical concepts. For example, teachers can use games like geoboards or card games to help students visualise maths concepts and solve problems, to make lessons more engaging. By making the subject fun, and finding ways to make learning enjoyable, teachers can help students to develop a positive attitude towards it and be more motivated to learn.

Practice maths every day

One of the most important things for mastering any skill is practice. Encourage every student to practice mental maths and calculation exercises regularly. This can be as simple as having them do a problem out loud or setting a timer for a set of problems to complete in a fixed amount of time. Additionally, it is important to memorise all tables and square charts.

Do not rely solely on calculators

While calculators can be a convenient tool for quickly performing calculations, it is important for students to not rely on them too heavily. Using a calculator can be tempting, especially when faced with complex or time-consuming problems. However, reliance on a calculator can prevent students from developing their own skills and understanding. When students depend on a calculator to do the work for them, they miss out on the opportunity to practice and memorise the values in a specific way. Instead of using calculators, it is better for students to try solving problems on their own. This will not only help them improve their calculation skills but will also give them a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts and how to apply them.

Overall, the key to mastering the skill of calculation is to make it a regular part of students’ routines, use manipulatives and real-world examples to make mathematical concepts more concrete, encourage problem-solving, and make the subject fun and engaging. With consistent practice and a positive attitude, students can become proficient in maths and even develop a love for the subject.

The author of this article is programme director, Aditya Birla Education Academy and co-ordinator, International Initiatives, Aditya Birla World Academy.