Five students of class 10 and 12 end life in MP on day of results

The deceased include four students of class 10 and one student of class 12, police said. (Representational Image: IE)

Five students, including three girls, allegedly committed suicide today in various districts of Madhya Pradesh apparently for either failing or not doing well in the MP board examinations for classes 10 and 12, the results of which were announced today. The deceased include four students of class 10 and one student of class 12, police said. Besides, two girls allegedly tried to kill themselves in Chhindwara and Damoh districts, but survived the attempt. Two deceased hailed each from Bhopal and Sehore districts while one hailed from Ujjain district, according to police.

“Bhavna Raikwar (17) hanged herself in the kitchen of her house in Bhoipura locality in Bhopal for failing class 10 exam,” said Taliya police station inspector Karan Singh. Similarly, Karan Kande (20) jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Koh-e-Fiza area of the city fearing that he would not crack the class 12 exams, another police inspector said. He said Kande jumped to death before his result was announced. According to Kande’s friends, he eventually failed in the exam when the results came.

A student Vinay Sharma (16) allegedly hanged himself after he failed in five subjects in class 10 examination, in Mahidpur locality of Ujjain district, police said. Two girls–Neha Chouhan (17) a resident of Amlaha village and Kiran Singh (16), a resident of Nasrullaganj area, allegedly committed suicide at their respective residences for not doing well in the class 10 exam in Sehore district, police said. While Chouhan allegedly hanged herself, Singh allegedly ended her life by consuming poison, police said.

In Damoh district, Puja Ahirwar (18) allegedly tried to end her life by consuming poison at her residence in Rasuli locality of Damoh after she failed the class 12 examination, police said, adding she survived the attempt. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said. Similarly, 17-year-old Nithi Sharma, a resident of Chandamate area, tried to end her life by hanging in her house in Chhindwara district after she failed to perform well in class 10 exam, police said, adding that she was rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for further treatment.

Further investigation is on in all the cases. As per the board exam results, girls outshone boys in the merit list of class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54% and 68.07% for class 10 and class 12, respectively.