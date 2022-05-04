Five NIELIT centres to be inaugurated in the Northeastern region by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is to inaugurate five National Institute of Electronics and Information and Technology (NIELIT) centres in the Northeastern region on his three days visit to Nagaland beginning on Wednesday.

The centres are located at Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Nagaland, and Senapati in Manipur. The minister will virtually inaugurate the five NIELIT centres in the North eastern Region from Dimapur.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, will be travelling to Kiphire to review the progress of the Aspirational District Programme of the Central government, an official press release said.

Launched by PM Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country with the government’s commitment to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all – “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas”.

During his stay in the state, the Union minister will visit Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), and interact with the students and faculty engaged in skill training.JSS under the Ministry of Skill development and entrepreneurship aims to provide vocational training to non-literates, neo-literates as well as school drop-outs in rural regions by identifying skills that have a relevant market in that region.

With inputs from PTI.

