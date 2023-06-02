Five new medical colleges will be officially opened in August. The classes for these colleges will commence in September, resulting in a significant increase in the total number of MBBS seats available in the state, Vidadala Rajini, health minister, Andhra Pradesh, said in an official statement. “The addition of these colleges will raise the seat count from 2,185 to 2,935. The establishment of these medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Nandyala, Machilipatnam, and Rajamahendravaram is an extraordinary accomplishment, as obtaining permission for five colleges within a span of just five years is a rare achievement,” she said.

The establishment of these colleges will bring forth an additional 750 MBBS seats, with each college offering 150 seats. It is noteworthy that in the span of 100 years, previous governments were only able to establish 11 medical colleges in the southern state, beginning with the King George Hospital in Vizag in 1923. However, Reddy’s administration has managed to commence construction on 17 more colleges within just four years, amounting to a total investment of Rs 8,500 crore, the minister said.

In addition to the aforementioned five colleges, the remaining 12 colleges are scheduled to commence operations within the next two to three years. Furthermore, when the TDP government left office in 2019, there were only 926 post-graduate seats available. However, that number has now risen to 1,388, with an additional 462 seats being added, Rajini noted. “These new colleges and additional seats are a great advantage for students in Andhra Pradesh, as it eliminates the need for them to relocate to other states for their medical education,” she said.

With inputs from PTI.

