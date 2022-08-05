Five MCD schools to get digitally transformed under CSR initiative by Globus Infocom

Ed-tech solution provider Globus Infocom Limited has announced installation of digital classrooms in five schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, out of which three schools have already got complete digital transformation, two would be transformed in the upcoming weeks, an official statement said.

It further added that this initiative was a step in the direction of digital transformation of education in Government schools of India and was commenced under the CSR initiative of Globus Infocom Limited.

The project was inaugurated today by Alka R Sharma, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi at the MCPS School, Savitri Nagar, South Zone. According to the statement, the school is equipped with Digital Board Solution, which would transform the learning environment into a highly immersive and engaging one.

“The digital solutions are highly comprehensive and advanced which will certainly prove beneficial in the holistic development of students in their educational journey. Now is the time that teachers should take the responsibility and ownership of such digital initiatives and ensure the maximum utilization of digital resources for the development of learners,” Sharma said.

“We are certain that this initiative will positively impact the educational landscape of these schools by providing much-needed digital exposure to the students and bring out the best of their potential,” Kiran Dham, the CEO, Globus Infocom Limited said.

He further added that working at the forefront of the digital transformation of education the company as solution providers works to develop and implement meaningful advanced technology in the classroom and constantly try to create an accessible, engaging and collaborative learning space for children which could bridge the digital divide present across the geographies.

“Such initiatives not only introduce students to the hybrid and digital learning methodologies but will also benefit from the advanced tools, resources and access to unlimited online knowledge, as they can access various online interactive learning materials available on various digital platforms,” the statement added.

