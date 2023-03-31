Five emerging careers after pursuing a PGDM degree.

By Sahil Gupta

A Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a program that offers students a comprehensive understanding of business management. It is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced and dynamic business environment. A PGDM program is highly valued by employers and is often a requirement for managerial positions. It provides students with industry-relevant curriculum, specialization in a specific area of business management, and networking opportunities that can be beneficial for their careers. The program also offers international exposure through study tours, internships, and exchange programs, providing students with a global perspective. The significance of PGDM lies in its ability to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed to advance their careers in business management. It is a stepping stone for those who wish to pursue a career in management and lead organizations towards success.

Data Science and Business Analytics: With the growing importance of data in decision-making, businesses require experts who can analyze and make sense of it. A PGDM in Data Science and Business Analytics can equip you with the necessary skills to turn data into valuable insights and recommendations. The program covers topics such as statistics, data mining, machine learning, and predictive modeling, preparing you for roles such as Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, and Data Scientist.

Digital Marketing Manager: In today’s digital age, businesses are increasingly relying on digital marketing to reach their target audience. A PGDM in Digital Marketing can equip you with the necessary skills to develop and implement digital marketing strategies, including social media, search engine optimization, email marketing, and more. The program covers topics such as digital strategy, content marketing, and social media marketing, preparing you for roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager, and Content Marketing Manager.

Healthcare Management: The healthcare industry is growing rapidly, and with it, the demand for skilled healthcare managers. A PGDM in Healthcare Management can prepare you to manage the operations of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations, including topics such as healthcare finance, marketing, and quality management. The program prepares you for roles such as Healthcare Administrator, Hospital Manager, and Medical Practice Manager.

Operations Manager: An Operations Manager is responsible for managing the operations of a company, including production, logistics, and supply chain management. A PGDM in Operations Management can equip you with the necessary skills to manage the operations of a company, including topics such as production planning, inventory management, and quality control. The program prepares you for roles such as Operations Manager, Supply Chain Manager, and Logistics Manager.

Entrepreneurship & Family Business: Entrepreneurship is an excellent career choice for PGDM graduates who are looking to create their own path and have the freedom to pursue their ideas. A PGDM in Entrepreneurship provides students with the skills and knowledge to start and run a successful business. As an entrepreneur, you have the flexibility to work on your own terms, creative freedom to innovate, and control over your own future. Entrepreneurship can also have a positive impact on society by creating job opportunities and contributing to economic growth. However, entrepreneurship is not without its challenges, and it is important to be prepared for the hard work, dedication, and persistence required to succeed.

Overall, a PGDM can open up a world of career opportunities for you, allowing you to pursue your passion and make a positive impact in the industry. With the right skills and knowledge, you can excel in emerging careers that are in high demand and secure a bright future for yourself in the field of business management.

The author is associate professor of Jaipuria School of Business. Views are personal.