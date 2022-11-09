Fitch Learning collaborates with TimesPro to meet demand for CQF in India

Fitch Learning has partnered with TimesPro to grow the learner base for the Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) in India, as per an official statement. According to it, the collaboration with TimesPro aims to facilitate rising demand for professional qualification in quantitative finance and develop a new generation of industry talent in India.

“Over the past 20 years, the CQF has been chosen by thousands of professionals around the world. The online programme provides a focus on teaching the practical implementation of quant techniques used in today’s financial markets. The partnership with TimesPro is positioned to increase awareness of the CQF in India and support the demand for professionals with essential quantitative finance and machine learning skills needed to meet the growth of this field in the region”, Randeep Gug, managing director, public courses, CQF, Fitch Learning, said.

Furthermore, the statement said that there are more than 8,000 global alumni and professionals in the process of completing the CQF programme. In India, enrolment in the CQF in 2021 rose more than 40% year-on-year.

