First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process likely to begin next week

The centralised admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions is expected to begin next week, even when the state education department would likely face a delay. The final results of class X and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will likely release by June 20.

As per the schedule shared by the deputy director of the education department that coordinates the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in six districts, including Mumbai and Pune, the process of filing Part 1 of the form for FYJC admission was scheduled from May 17.

The schedule was however tentative as students were able to mock registrations from May 1 on the CAP admission website even when the actual form-filling hadn’t started even on May 17. The review meeting of the concerned officials was held on Wednesday, along with the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and reports suggest that the process would likely begin next week.

The First Year Junior College admission form is divided into two parts, wherein the Part 1 would have personal information of the candidate, which include name, date of birth, age, address as well as applicable reservations and quotas, while part 2 of the form would have information of marks obtained by the students in Class X, along with the courses and preference list of college that is to be filled only after the education board declares the Class X results.

According to Audumber Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune, students and parents would be guided through Facebook and YouTube videos, regarding the process. He also added that there would be call centres and a helpline established for the queries regarding the admissions, form fillings and quotas.