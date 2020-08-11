First Year Junior College Admissions: Aspirants can fill Round 2 preference form from tomorrow onwards; check details

During the same 10 days period, admission procedure under various quotas, including management, in-house, and minority, will also be completed.

After an inadvertent delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the admission process for the First Year Junior College has been set off and students have been asked to fill their option form citing their college preference from August 12. The decision was announced by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee according to which students would be able to fill up their option form between August 12 and August 22 and get it verified from the guidance centres, according to a report by The Indian Express. During the same 10 days period, admission procedure under various quotas, including management, in-house, and minority, will also be completed. Even those students who have not filled Part 1 of the admission forms will be allowed to fill both Part 1 and Part 2 during the same period.

However, the admission process for the students is going to get tougher this year in comparison to the previous year cut-off marks. According to various college authorities, the cut-off marks for admission into various colleges will increase this year due to an increase in the number of passing students this year.

Dr. Chandrakant Rawal, principal at one of the colleges, told The Indian Express that the cut-off will increase by at least 2-5 percent due to increased marks and pass percentage of Class 10th students this year. He also said that many students will have to compromise on their choice of college as the competition will be tougher this year.

Dr. Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College, who is anticipating an increase of as much as 5 per cent, told The Indian Express that Office of the Deputy Director of Education should direct all the junior colleges to increase the intake of students by 10 per cent this year in order to accommodate the large number of students.

The first regular round of admission will begin on August 23 with the display of the provisional general merit list. Objections to the list will also be allowed till 5 PM on August 25. On August 30, the seats under round 1 of the admission process will be allotted to the students. Apart from the messages which will be sent to the registered mobile number of the students, students will be able to see the college which has been allocated to them by logging in with their personal login-id. Students will need to complete the confirmation with their allotted college by September 3.

It will be incumbent upon the students to get admitted to the college which has been allotted to them in Round 1. If students fail to take admission in the allotted colleges, then their candidature will get blocked for further rounds of admission and they will be given another opportunity only in the special round of admissions.