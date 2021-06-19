First of its kind! NorthCap University ties up with US’ Arizona State University: Here’s how it will benefit students

With this alliance, NCU is hoping to expand its range of course offerings

NorthCap University: Gurugram-based NorthCap University has tied hands with Arizona State University as part of the Cintana Alliance, in what it is calling a unique tripartite collaboration. Considering the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the role of technology in education more than ever, NCU is saying that the collaboration would allow it to ensure “digital transformation of education, enhanced curricula, new innovative programs, and expanded research collaborations”, which it says is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The Cintana Alliance is a global collaboration of universities which aim to come up with innovations in the field of education, and it has been started by Cintana Education and Arizona State University.

Sharing details of the alliance, NCU Pro Chancellor Prof Dr Milind Padalkar and ASU Vice President of Global Academic Initiatives Julia Rosen said that the collaboration is not restricted to typical tie-ups that remain restricted to a few research areas or limited to student exchange programmes, but is rather “a university-wide strategic partnership”, where ASU would be involved in lending its expertise to all areas of the university.

As part of the Cintana Alliance, the NCU would be able to exchange innovative ideas with all other global universities that are a part of the alliance, so that the education for students in these universities can be enhanced, Prof Padalkar said.

Meanwhile, Julia gave details about the ASU-NCU partnership, as per which there would be a joint faculty development strategy for both the universities, while also allowing students at NCU to take up ASU classes. This alliance, she said, would also align the education standards between the two universities, and would lead to the sharing of faculty knowledge.

There would also be an avenue for students of NCU where qualified students would be able to take a year at ASU at a more affordable price and obtain degrees from both NCU as well as ASU.

Answering a question from Financial Express Online about the opening up of avenues for Indian students in the US due to this programme, Cintana Education Founder and Chairman Douglas L Becker said that the biggest benefit would be the reduced cost of obtaining two degrees for some of the qualified students. Apart from that, the alliance would also allow all of the students at NCU to study some portion of the curriculum that comes directly from ASU, as every student would get the opportunity to take up a course in which one class is taught by an ASU professor.

Prof Padalkar added that the alliance would also pave the path for accelerated Masters’ degree for students. Students at NCU would be able to take the same course that they would have taken abroad, while staying in India at Indian costs, while having their credits recognised by ASU. With this, students would be able to save up on the otherwise expensive living costs in the US, and also open up avenues for students that they otherwise might not have been able to afford.

With this alliance, NCU is hoping to expand its range of course offerings, and has said that there would be no immediate increase in the fee of the courses it provides.