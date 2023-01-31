First G20 Education Working Group meet begins at IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday started the first G20 Education Working Group meeting/ seminar under India’s Presidency to discuss the role of digital technology in education. The objective of the meeting, a three day programme, is to identify areas for possible research and academic collaboration among educational institutions in G20 member countries.

The first session of the seminar, chaired by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education, was based on discourse to provide accessible and equitable education for K-12 learners of G20 members. The participating countries and organisations in the session one of the seminar were Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and UNICEF

The second session, chaired by Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, was based on enabling high-quality higher education learning opportunities at scale. India, Mauritius, Turkey, UK and China, were among the participating countries in this session.

.

The seminar also includes other activities such as an audio walkthrough to showcase the history, vision and mission of IIT Madras and visit to the three Centres of Excellence – the Heritage Center, the Center for Innovation and the Brain Center. An exhibition has also been organised on the sidelines of the seminar, displaying key initiatives of the G20 countries, international and various Indian organisations on digital education initiatives and enabling digital technologies.

As many as 75 delegates from G20 member and invited countries and three international organisations will attend the EWG meet. The knowledge partners and technical resource hubs for the event include UNICEF, UNESCO and OECD, premier Indian institutions such as IITs at Madras, Hyderabad, Kharagpur, and Ropar, IISc Bangalore, TISS Bombay, NIEPA, NCERT, and National Skill Development Council.

