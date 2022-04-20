FIR booked against vice chancellor of government university and four others in Jaipur

Rajasthan Police has booked the vice chancellor of a state-run institute and four others for faking bill details to establish a new private university. As per the bill introduced on February 24, the university was proposed to be set up by the Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan in Sikar and the “verification” of its infrastructure was carried out by the committee headed by professor Amarika Singh vice chancellor of the state government’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, Vijay Beniwal, assistant professor, Government Law College in Alwar, professor Jayant Singh of Rajasthan University in Jaipur and professor Ghanshyam Singh Rathore from Udaipur were its members.

Schedule-I of the bill mentioned that the infrastructure comprised administrative, academic blocks and residential blocks with a total built-up area of about 24,811 square metres. The bill was slated to be passed on March 22, 2022.

The state government was compelled to withdraw ‘The Gurukul University Sikar Bill, 2022’, during the Assembly session on the day it was supposed to be passed, after deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore alleged that the infrastructure mentioned in it existed only on papers.

Following this, Speaker CP Joshi sought a factual report from the Sikar collector while the government ordered an inquiry by the Jaipur divisional commissioner.

On the basis of the probe report, the joint secretary of the education department registered a case with Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar police station on Monday.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Financepeer raises Series B funding of $31 million from QED Investors and Aavishkaar Capital