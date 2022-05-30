Finish education model growing in India

In India, schools are usually the same across the country for all the students, where in children wake up early in the morning and rush to school half-sleepy, learn half of what’s being taught and later complete their homework aimlessly, after coming back home. However, the scenario is changing slowly as the Finish model of education has been introduced in India.

The Finnish education system is very different from the standard Indian model where experts appointed by the government and agencies draw up a curriculum and teachers teach from a set of books allowing students to learn it by heart and are then assessed via long exam hours.

Under the Finnish model of education, students are taught using the practical method where they are encouraged to use common sense. The education system focuses on students’ well-being that helps in their holistic growth along with the learning aspects. Using the Finnish model, students get to learn about the soil by going to the fields and students are made to count trees and moving cars so that they learn calculations and counting.

As far as assessment is concerned, Finland does not have any minimal formal examination. Students are instead assessed in more than one way that helps ensure real learning happens instead of just grades. Apart from this, teachers training also plays a key point in the education system as experts believe that it’s the educator that has the power to scrap the theoretical approach and help students learn in an engaging way.

India’s Finnish model of education

The Finnish model of education is slowly gaining traction in India, where usually theory-based classes happen and has the toughest exams in the world. The Finnish model of education is being introduced right from the elementary classes in India, whereas some have adopted this method till class 4, while other have gone as high as class 8.

However, no school in India has been able to adopt the Finnish model as experts believe that its not possible to shift completely in India.

What happens inside the classroom?

In majority of schools following the Finnish model of education, students don’t begin their academics till 9 am and instead are usually given 15 minutes as a ‘transition phase’, which allows them to adjust to the surroundings.