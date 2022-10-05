Fine Arts Studio by Rashmi Goel holds National Online Exhibition 2022

Fine Arts Studio held its National Online Exhibition 2022 after ‘Brush Strokes 2021’ an art exhibition by its students specifically on “Folk Art of India” and ‘Abstract Art’.

Artist Ram Viranjan, attended the event as chief guest and Gurcharan Singh was the guest of honour. Other senior artists such as Hiralal Gohil, Rakesh Mourya, Shambhu Karmakar, Jaspreet Singh, Subodh Ranjan also participated in the event.

According to an official statement, Fine Arts Studio has housed hundreds of students who have completed their diploma in fine arts and continues to offer various courses in the same field. It was founded and established in 2014 by Rashmi Goel, a professional artist with experience of 23 years in the art field. Goel is also author of a printed series of books named ‘Creative World’.

The statement mentioned Goel’s art works such as “Tiger Nest” and “Green Tara” has won international acclaims. Her most recent creation “Meditative Art” is especially designed course to rejuvinate mentally and emotionally. She has conducted numorous workshops with large corporate houses through interactive live sessions on online platforms which has ability to reduce stress, anxiety, improve self- esteem and ways to develop compassion. It uplifts mood, progress difficult emotions and supports mental health.

Further, the statement claimed Goel makes contribution to serve under previliged through her association with Sai Seva Sanstha. She has founded “Street Mission Organisation” which was started to help young artists who go unrecognized and remain isolated to knowledge of arts due to lack of resources and opportunities. Under this scheme art material and learning for certified diploma courses are provided free of cost and also help them make career in fine arts.

