scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Latest from FE Online
Pause slide

Make financial literacy part of school, college education system, says Tejasvi Surya 

Most importantly, it will prevent a lot of people from falling prey to fraudulent get-rich-soon schemes, dubious cooperative banks and such debt traps, he added.

Written by PTI
Make financial literacy part of school, college education system, says Tejasvi Surya 
The money management skills will help them plan their "financial life" properly when they enter the job market, he said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday urged the Centre to consider making financial literacy a part of the school and college education system, saying a large number of young Indians are not equipped with “money management skills”.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said the basic concepts and money management skills like investment, savings, retirement planning, mutual funds, cost of money and rate of return need to be taught to students right at the school or college level.

The money management skills will help them plan their “financial life” properly when they enter the job market, he said.

Also Read

Most importantly, it will prevent a lot of people from falling prey to fraudulent get-rich-soon schemes, dubious cooperative banks and such debt traps, he added.

“A large number of young Indians are entering the job market for the first time. They are also entering the middle class for the first time,” Surya said. However, a large number of young Indians are not equipped with important money management skills as financial literacy is not part of the country’s formal school education system, he added.

“The Ministry of Education must consider introducing financial literacy as a part of the formal school and college education system so that young Indians who are entering the job market for the very first time are equipped with very important life skills and they can navigate their financial life in a more effective manner,” the BJP MP demanded.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.