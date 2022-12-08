Financepeer collaborates with Halp to provide study abroad services

Financepeer has collaborated with Halp, a coaching platform, to provide assistance to students aspiring to study abroad, as per an official statement. According to it, the partnership aims to help aspirants for study abroad programmes.

“Countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, and Australia, have been popular study abroad destinations due to faculty, comprehensive programmes, post-study work environments, and living standards,” Matthew McLellan, co-founder, CEO, Halp.co, said.

“Under this partnership, Halp and Financepeer will extend their services to each other’s members. From Halp, these services include study abroad admissions counselling and soft landing services such as helping students get a bank account, phone plan, residence, and loans”, McLellan added.

“The partnership aims to help students with finance and counselling related queries,” Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO, Financepeer, said

