Finally, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal breaks silence over Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics paper leaks

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 8:55 PM
The Congress has demanded the sacking of Karwal for the alleged lapse.

Under attack over the board paper leaks, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal today said that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students” and the new dates for the exams would be announced soon. The remarks came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular, said that students would have take re-test for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects. “We have taken the decision in favour of the students and in utmost fairness. Very soon we will announce the dates (for re-test). Any further decision would also be taken in the favour of the students,” she told reporters here.

“Students don’t have to worry about anything. We are with them,” she added. The Congress has demanded the sacking of Karwal for the alleged lapse. The opposition party has also pressed for the resignation of Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and a probe by a high court judge.

Javadekar had termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue “unfortunate” and said culprits would not go scot-free.

The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly.

  1. Gopalakrishna Bhat
    Mar 29, 2018 at 9:58 pm
    Why don't they start multiple sequence of questions (say one hundred) and last day emailing the sequence of questions? That would solve the leakage issue(say 20) once for all.
    Reply

