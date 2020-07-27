Final year exams in Madhya Pradesh: Dates announced for Diploma, Engineering, Pharmacy students

Earlier this month, the UGC had asked all universities in the country to conduct the final-term examinations before September 30.

Final year exams in Madhya Pradesh: MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that his government will conduct final year exams for diploma programmes from August 27 to September 14 through online mode, in line with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). For engineering and pharmacy undergraduate courses, theoretical and practical examinations will be conducted in ‘online mode’ between August 24 to September 9, 2020. He, however, said that for students who will not be able to take the exams between the above stated period, special online/offline examinations will be conducted between September 15 and 23, 2020.

For students from the second semester to the seventh semester, the chief minister said that the regular online classes for the academic session 2020-21 will be started from August 17, 2020. “Regular online classes for new admissions/entrants will be started from October 15, 2020,” Chouhan said in a series of tweets. He also said that the students of all technical courses from the second semester to the seventh semester will be admitted to the next semester based on the test results of the previous year/semester and internal evaluation of the semester.

Earlier this month, the UGC had asked all universities in the country to conduct the final-term examinations before September 30. The Commission had left it to the states to decide the mode of examinations – online/offline or blended offline and online both. While some complied and began the process of conducting the exams, some states expressed their inability to finish the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Maharashtra government said that it won’t conduct the exams amid Covid.

Not only states but some students from different universities across the country approached the Supreme Court, challenging the directions of the UGC. Today, the SC asked UGC to file its reply by Wednesday. According to PTI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing today told the top court that out of over 800 universities in the country, 209 had already completed the examinations and around 390 were in the process of conducting the examinations.