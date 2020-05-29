Final year college exams: HRD Minister’s big statement amid lockdown 5 reports

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank . (File Photo)

Final Year College Exam Latest News: Amid the consistently rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, students are concerned about their academic calendar, particularly the exams which were postponed due to nationwide lockdown. Now, with reports regarding the Centre seeking views from state governments over extension of lockdown, the fate of lakhs of students hangs in balance. However, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has sought to clear some confusion concerning final year exams in colleges.

“Final exam to honge hi (Final year exams will definitely take place),” the HRD minister said while interacting online with higher education institutions across India. Nishank said that final year will defitinely sit for their exams and that the details will be shared in due course of time.

Also Read: Delhi University admissions 2020: Tentative schedule released; check dates, application procedure

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already suggested holding exams in July. However, the HRD Ministry said if the coronavirus pandemic situation fails to improve by July then new modes and dates of exams will be declared. Also, first-year students can be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment if exams are not held by July.

The Delhi University had suggested conducting ‘online open-book exam’. However, many teachers and students have opposed the idea.

Raising questions over the suggested mode of exam, the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said open book exams would cause anxiety for students. “The concept of an open book examination is very different from the kind of examinations our students are used to taking and springing this ugly surprise on them in such uncertain and anxiety ridden times is a move that will increase the anxiety for large sections of students, especially since the normal teaching-learning process has been disrupted due to the pandemic,” DUTA President Rajib Ray said in his letter to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor.