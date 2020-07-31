Final-term exams: SC asks for MHA stand, refuses to pass interim order

The bench asked all stakeholders in the issue to submit all relevant affidavits and ruled that any call on issuing a stay to cancel the examinations will be taken on August 10.

The Supreme Court today refused to give in to the demands raised by petitions seeking cancellation of the semester and/or final year examinations in wake of the pandemic, PTI reported. Rather, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justices R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah has sought the stand of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the issue of holding an examination in September later this year. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing the University Grant Commission (UGC) has informed the court that he will submit the MHA’s response on the issue in court.

The bench asked all stakeholders in the issue to submit all relevant affidavits and ruled that any call on issuing a stay to cancel the examinations will be taken on August 10.

Mehta appealed to the bench that the court should not give any impression that it is managing the situation and that students should be continuing on their processes of study. Mehta added that around 390 universities are in the process of conducting these semester/ final year examinations and the UGC along with these universities are concerned for the final year examinations. He also apprised the court that over 200 universities out of more than 800 universities have already completed the examinations.

The UGC was asked by the Supreme Court on July 27 to submit a consolidated reply to a series of petitions filed in India’s highest court to challenge its decision of holding examinations in September to which the UGC had filed a 50-page affidavit in the court, saying the decision was taken in the purview of protecting the academic future of students while keeping in mind their ‘health and safety.’

The UGC had said that it is providing sufficient time till the September end to conduct the final year/terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to COVID-19.