Filo raises $23 million series A funding led by Anthos Capital

Filo- the instant live tutoring startup has raised Series A funding of $23 million led by Anthos Capital. The company claims this funding as the largest Series A round in the Indian edtech space. The funds will be primarily used for the product development, expanding the team, tapping new categories, and scaling its tutor base across the country.

The round also witnessed particiaption from the company’s existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital along with several individual investors including Mate Pencz and Florian Hagenbuch (founders, Loft), Gokul Rajaram, Rob Frohwein (cofounder – Kabbage), and Ross Lipson (cofounder, Dutchie).

Filo claims to have grown over 1.5 million downloads and more than 350K monthly active users within almost a year. With the presence in over 15 countries, the 24X7 live platform plans to onboard over 200,000 tutors across India and conduct 2 million live classes every day, in the next 12 months.

Imbesat Ahmad, founder and CEO of Filo said, “One of the biggest challenges that students face in their journey are learning gaps which become visible when they are attempting to solve problems on their own. Quick resolutions at this time, when they are fully involved, smoothens their path extensively. However, building a solution like this requires deep engineering and AI capabilities; which is what we have been working on for the last 1.5 years. We have also proven a cash-efficient high pull model which is a first of its kind in the current edtech space. This round of funding will give exponential pace to an already hyper-growth trajectory of Filo and help us scale the tech and innovation opportunities.”

The company has raised a pre-seed round at the idea stage and then a $2 million seed round in September 2021 from Better Capital, while still working in stealth mode.

