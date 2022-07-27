FIITJEE launches Accelerator Program to provide mentorship to start-ups

FIITJEE, an education institution in India, has launched the FIITJEE Accelerator Program, to help founders build and scale enduring companies. According to an official statement, the programme aims to offer start-ups a structured mentoring programme. Furthermore, the FIITJEE Accelerator Program aims to provide start-ups with an opportunity to get funding.

“Some startups may also be advised to work on new problems and challenges that offer huge value creation opportunities,” the statement added. According to the institution, startups in ed-tech, health-tech, and social impact with deep tech applications only can apply to the programme.

Furthermore, the statement added that the programme is designed for 90 day and is open to all start-ups across the three sectors.

Interested applicants can submit their applications at the official website of FIITJEE Accelerator. According to the institution, the application process will start on July 27, 2022 and will continue till midnight of August 26, 2022.

The programme is approved by and hosted on Startup India portal, the statement said. It further added that after the initial screening, shortlisted ventures will undergo an intensive mentorship programme.

“Once the mentorship is over, these startups will present their business plan to a distinguished jury on the ‘Demo Day’. The jury will review and rate the ventures on various parameters. Top rated startups will get investment from FIITJEE,” the statement noted.

As per an official statement, mentors include industry leaders D K Goel, chairman FIITJEE Group, Partha Halder, MD, FIITJEE eSchool, Udit Sawhney, CEO, myPAT.in, Byomkesh, AVP – Investment and Strategy, FIITJEE and Alok Agrawal, managing partner, The Growth Labs, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D K Goel, Chairman FIITJEE Group, said, “Our FIITJEE Accelerator Program aims to guide and mentor participating startups to help them solve problems at scale. The program will include assistance in funding and developing projects for sustained impact,” Goel said.

Read Also: Bureau of Indian Standards aims to set up 10,000 clubs in schools, colleges this fiscal