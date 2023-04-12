FIITJEE accelerator programme empowering early-stage startups

FIITJEE, a coaching institute for competitive exams, has launched the first cohort of its Accelerator Programme in the latter half of 2022. The programme invited startups from ed-tech, HealthTech and Social Impact Sectors (with DeepTech applications), offering them a structured mentoring programme. FIITJEE Group evaluated the suitability of the startups for funding and business synergy.

The programme generated an enthusiastic response with close to 150 startups participating. After initial screening, 60 startups were shortlisted for the first round of interactions and mentoring. A final list of 16 was shortlisted for intensive mentoring by a panel of four mentors appointed by FIITJEE. Out of these 16 startups, eight were further shortlisted to present at the Demo Day which included –

Witblox – an online hangout place for K -12 students who build robots, drones or do anything related to technology;

Arivu Learning (myPal) – a hybrid B2B education platform where TestPrep Courses are delivered throughLive-Interactive platform;

K8 School – India’s only online school for nursery-grade eight, accredited by Cognia;

Stimuler – helps improve speech in English using AI voice engines by improving speaking skills of participants;

Shakti – India’s first woman safety defensible accessory;

PerceptionAI – developing tech to help visually impaired navigate independently;

Ajna Lens (Dimension NXG) – an education platform making learning

interesting immersive hands-on; and

Exam Lounge – a platform uniquely analysing students by their learning behaviour, pace, level and AI

“We created the FIITJEE Accelerator Programme to play our part in helping the startup community. The programme saw response by startups from all over India. We mentored the shortlisted startups to help them solve problems at scale. The Demo Day provided the shortlisted startups a great opportunity to bring their ventures in front of a wide spectrum of investors. We hope to support many more startups in our future cohorts,”D K Goel, chairman, FIITJEE Group, said.

Gief guest to the Demo Day was Saurabh Srivastava, chairman, Indian Angel Network and co-founder, NASSCOM. Multiple early stage and angel investors included- Indian Angel Network, Venture Catalyst, i4 Angels, Caspian, Capfort VC, among others.