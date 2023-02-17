FIIB to launch sector-specific National Management MBA programme in May, 2023

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) plans to launch a National Management Masters of Business Administration programme, Radhika Shrivastava, executive director, FIIB, told FE Education. “The course will be operational from May 2023.” Furthermore, FIIB aims to introduce an Executive MBA programme around next year, which is designed for working professionals.

The National Management MBA programme is designed to run for a duration of two years, with an additional six months set aside for an industry internship, according to Shrivastava.

According to the institute the fee structure for the MBA course is set at an appealing price point of approximately Rs 10 lakh for the two-year programme. “The programme includes numerous value-added certification programmes, extensive industry-based teaching, student projects, and nuanced elective courses. Even as a new programme we are also providing scholarships of up to one lakh to deserving candidates,” Shrivastava explained.

The institution claims to have 100% placement opportunities, and claims to have provided such opportunities for the past two years. “Sector-specific MBA programmes were becoming increasingly relevant, in contrast to general MBA programmes which may not be as applicable. We need to consider innovative ideas and not limit our thinking to the traditional two-year MBA programme. Nowadays, MBA programmes are being condensed into one-year or nine-month capsule programmes, reflecting a trend towards shorter duration,” Shrivastava said.

In addition to its core MBA programme, the educational institution also offers value-added courses that are customised to meet the needs and aspirations of the students, as per Shrivastava. “These courses include a Google-certified digital marketing programme, along with courses in project management and business communication. These offerings are designed to provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed,” Srivastava stated.

The institution claims to have an additional growth plan that involves a part-time PhD program aimed at working executives who aspire to obtain a terminal degree, Shrivastava further added. “This programme commenced two years ago and has already gained momentum. Several interested individuals have expressed a desire to pursue a higher degree through this program, making it a viable option for career advancement,” Srivastava said.