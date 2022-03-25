Fifth edition of PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on April 1, 2022, tweets Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Prime Minister will be interacting with students, teachers and parents all over the world

The fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) an interactive programme conceptualised by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held on April 1, 2022. In the programme, the PM interacts with the students, teachers and parents across the world, discussing ways to overcome exam stress and celebrate life as an Utsav.

“The interaction every youngster is looking forward to is going to be held on 1st April, 2022. Get mentored, seek advice, learn pro tips to beat stress, nervousness and exam blues from PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #ExamWarriors, teachers and parents get ready for #PPC2022,” tweeted Pradhan.

Around 15.7 lakh participants have registered for the creative writing competition.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give tips to students to beat exam stress at the fifth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on April 1,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018. For the last four years, the event has been organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7th, 2021.

