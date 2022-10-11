FIFA launches football for schools programme in India to promote sports among students

Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) has launched ‘Football for Schools’ (F4S) project in the country, with the to promote the game across India.

Under the project, Football for Schools programme will be taken to over 700 districts across the country, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, said. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be the nodal agency for implementing the programme, he added.

Football for Schools is run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, and it aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children, an official statement said.

It seeks to make football more accessible to boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system in partnership with authorities and stakeholders, the statement said. The launch comes ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“The Football for Schools movement espouses the spirit of the (National Education Policy) NEP-2020 and promotes sports-integrated learning. It will boost culture of sports in India and help in developing skills of our students,” Pradhan said.

He added that the government is committed to promote sports and create a mass movement for football, especially among school children.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Schools, HEIs in Lucknow continue to remain closed on Tuesday amid heavy rains

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn