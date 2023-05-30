FICCI Arise introduces ‘Model Self-Financed Independent Schools’ code 4.0.

FICCI Alliance (FICCI ARISE) in collaboration with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co has launched the fourth edition of Model Self – Financed Independent Schools (Recognition and Fee Regulation) Code for states to regulate the establishment and operation of new schools and recognition of existing schools as self-financed independent schools. The report was released during the 2nd FICCI ARISE Members’ Meeting held on May 29, 2023 at New Delhi.

Most states do not have defined legislation for self-financed independent schools. Legislations governing government schools mostly cover self-financed independent schools. There have been several pronouncements by the apex court and various high courts in this regard. All this leads to overlaps and ambiguities that promote misguided activism and litigation. Educators have to unfortunately deal with this regulatory maze almost on a daily basis. Quality becomes the victim as educators’ time gets diverted from classroom teaching to fixing avoidable regulatory issues.

“Equity, quality, excellence and partnerships are the core four pillars of this code. The Code prescribes a balanced framework that provides adequate autonomy to self-financed independent schools to excel and renders adequate powers to the state to regulate them. Parents shall be the winners who would then have a vast variety of high-quality schools of different genres to choose from for their wards,” Shishir Jaipuria, chairman, FICCI ARISE, said.

The FICCI ARISE report pushes for urgent and bold reforms, including unleashing the private sector’s potential in improving the country’s learning outcomes. Recognising the contribution of Self-financed independent schools. ‘’As against any major country across the world where the percentage of students attending unaided independent schools barely reaches the double digit, over 43% of Indian children study in private schools. Several such schools have been instrumental in introducing new age pedagogy and classroom practices that are in tune with the present times and equip todays’ students with the right skills and acumen to take on the challenges of this new and rapidly changing world,” Praveen Raju, co-chairman, FICCI ARISE, said.

