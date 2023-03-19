FES, MetaMeta collaborates with PRADAN to launch women centric campaign

Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), MetaMeta, AidEnvironment, PRADAN among other partners have launched a campaign to raise mass awareness on the transformative changes women are bringing in the remotest parts of India and beyond, on this Women’s Day month. The campaign aims to reach out to 400 plus million people, to raise awareness on women’s leadership in farming, safe food, regenerative agriculture and related issues which has an impact on people and planet, an official release said.

According to the release, the campaign, which will be seen in social media till May 14, 2023 salutes and recognises those marginalized women who have been bringing change in India, through regenerative farming. Almost one million women in the country have been trained and empowered to change the face of agriculture in the last two years, the release said. The campaign highlights women breaking stereotypical kitchen centered and childcare roles attached to a woman, and their significant contribution in making Indian agriculture chemical free and regenerative, it added.

“PRADAN as an organization has worked to empower people and make them self-reliant. Our initiative with the women farmers, in last two years have generated huge benefits not only to these women farmers but also to the larger sections of the society by providing them chemical-free food. We feel regenerative agriculture will drive the next wave of agricultural growth in the country,” Nityananda Dhal, head, Regenerative Agriculture Initiative, PRADAN, said.

Furthermore. the release mentioned that the campaign talks about, how marginalized women farmers are making this shift possible and removing obstacles they were facing in life. The key focus of the campaign will cover areas like “Sensitive farming practices for a cooler and greener earth”; “Today’s food makes one’s tomorrow – how healthy food and environment will ensure a good and healthy life”; “Super Women who are mitigating impacts of climate change and how these women farmers are breaking the glass ceiling”.