Female representation in academic positions surges by 61.3%; Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reply to Lok Sabha

The number of females in permanent academic positions in universities and similar institutions has surged significantly by 61.3% to 84,226 in 2020-21 from 52,216 in the academic year 2016-17. Furthermore, the ratio of females to males in these positions has seen an increase, reaching 60 in 2020-21 compared to 53 in 2016-17, Dharmendra Pradhan, union education minister said in a reply to the Lok Sabha queries (Lower house of the parliament).

In the country, there are a total of 84,226 females and 140,221 males occupying permanent academic positions, which include professor and equivalent, reader and associate, lecturer/assistant professor and demonstrator/tutor roles in universities and institutions similar to universities. Among these, 3,008 females and 7,173 males hold permanent academic positions specifically in Institutes of Eminence, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

The Government has implemented several initiatives to enhance gender diversity in academic positions. These efforts include promoting increased female participation in higher education through various schemes, scholarships, fellowships and proactive measures targeted at female students and scholars. As a result, a larger pool of qualified female candidates is now available for academic positions in higher education, the minister stated while responding to a query concerning the steps being taken by the government to increase the gender diversity at these positions.

Furthermore, the government’s efforts have resulted in a remarkable surge of 60% in female PhD enrollment, rising from 59,242 in the academic year 2016-17 to an impressive 95,088 in 2020-21. This substantial growth opens up a plethora of opportunities for women seeking academic positions in higher education, he stated.