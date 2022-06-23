Fee hike in private engineering colleges capped at 10%, says Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka government has declared to limit the hike in fees for engineering courses in private colleges for the current academic year (2022-23) at 10% as against the demand for 25%. It has further added that from next year COMED-K entrance test will be merged with Common Entrance Test (CET).

An agreement was reached for fee hike to be capped at 10%, at a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, with representatives of KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association), the Minister’s office said.

The fee hike is applicable to those students who have been allotted government seats in private engineering colleges. Further, KUPECA representatives assured that they would voluntarily extend support to the government to take action against those who collect an extra fee by any other means.

“KUPECA had demanded a 25 per cent hike in fees as there had been no increase for last two years, from 2020-21. But, on consultation, they finally agreed to a 10 per cent hike,” Narayan said.

The eligibility for admission will be based on the ranking students secure in the merged CET and seat sharing will continue as at present. Minister Narayan said the modalities for merging COMED-K with CET will be worked out as the next course of action.

While, the government’s Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts CET for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses in the state, the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) entrance exams are for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at private engineering colleges in the state.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: MentorKart eyes expansion in tier 2 and 3 cities, plan to launch 50 offline study centers by FY23