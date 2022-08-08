FE Exclusive: NSDC to set up online skill learning platform, plans to partner with foreign universities for new programmes

National Skill Development Council (NSDC) plans to launch Skill India learning management system and new programmes in partnership with foreign universities, Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer (COO) and officiating chief executive officer, NSDC told FE Education Online. He further added that the organisation aims to socialise skilling through this platform. “We aim to empower both trainers and learners and bridge the skilling gap. Skill providers will be able to upload their modules and on the other side learners can enrol and start to learn,” Tiwari said.

Further, the online platform will further offer job opportunities for the learners. “We have already started to work on the employability front and partnered with Unacademy’s Relevel- an online job portal,” he said. Moreover, it plans to impart training in emerging areas such as drone technology, crypto currency, electric vehicles along with other areas animation, visual effects among others, NSDC has started to work with startups.

The implementation and knowledge partner of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), NSDC has launched the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in Delhi on August 5, 2022. Under the programme, NSDC will upskill 75,000 workers between the age group of 18 to 45 years for free in New Delhi, Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction. According to NSDC, this initiative will be implemented in three phases wherein 25,000 workers will be upskilled in the first phase.

This year, NSDC has initiated several projects and partnered with higher education institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, Medhavi Skill University, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) among others to initiate skill-based training and courses across India. “We believe that every individual in their different phases of life requires skills to do better. Hence, we look for partners across industries who can offer best of skill opportunities to learners,” Tiwari added.

NSDC currently imparts this in blended form. “We have realised the need to provide alternatives to people to make skill training more accessible and affordable to them,” he said. NSDC plans to bring new online partners to further expand the scope of learning for its courses.

Also read: After IIMs A, B and C, here comes IIT-D

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn