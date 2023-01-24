FE Education Interview: Ambassador Brendan Ward on why Indians should choose Ireland to study abroad

Amid a stiff competition to attract international students by foreign countries, Ireland is aiming its share to increase by at least 10% in 2023 when compared to the previous year. The country, which hosts nearly 50,000 Indian students currently, witnessed a foot fall of about 5,000 students in 2022. In an exclusive interaction with FE Education Online, Ireland Ambassador to India, Brendan Ward, shared his views on trends in the international education industry and Ireland’s plan to invite Indian students. (Edited excerpt).

How does Ireland plan to participate in UGC’s opening of doors for foreign varsities to set campuses in India?

As of now, we don’t intend to set any campuses in India majorly because the Indian university sector is quite large compared to Ireland’s. The Delhi University alone has around 7 lakh students which is many times higher than the largest university in Ireland with about 30,000 students. So, I don’t think that any of our universities are currently looking at the possibility of establishing premises here in India. We would like to look at the experience of other countries before becoming involved. However, this doesn’t exclude the prospect of considering the same in the long term.

Besides, we have about 21 agreements in line with Indian universities and colleges, on different types of cooperation and development. These include things such as exchange of faculty, the possibility of joint degree programmes, shared research, among others.

What is the main attraction in Ireland for study abroad aspirants in India?

The main attraction in Ireland is the quality of our universities which are ranked among the highest in the world. Indians who wish to study in an English speaking country, may consider studying in Ireland as it is our native language. Furthermore, the diverse student body in Ireland is also something of attraction. We have students from around 120 countries in the world. India would be one of the largest non-European countries to have its diaspora here. Apart from this, the fact that Ireland is a European Union member state is another advantage.

Additionally, all of the 10 largest ICT companies in the world have their headquarters in Dublin which increases the employability prospect of students after completion of their studies in Ireland. In terms of visa offering, our office is highly efficient. In 2022, all Indian students going to study in Ireland for courses beginning as early as in September, received their visa by the last week of August. About 95% of applicants for visas to Ireland in India are successful. And of course, another advantage of studying in Ireland is that you’re able to work part time for up to 20 hours a week, if you wish to supplement your income.

How has Ireland coped up with the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector?

COVID had a severe impact on the education system of every country. We saw nearly two academic years of mostly remote learning. Even as it affected Irish universities, we were fairly resilient and things are pretty much back to normal now.

I would like to add that the Irish government provided the same support and benefits to Indian students or other foreign students studying in Ireland during COVID, as Irish citizens. Those of them who were working received the full COVID support payment, which I think for many of them was quite a lifeline.

Has the trends of inflation and recession affected the inflow of students in Ireland?

I don’t really think a couple of percentage points or the movements between currencies make a difference. There’s been about 10% movement between the dollar and the euro within the last 12 months but I don’t see it as a criteria for the majority of people.

Studying abroad is a big investment not just for the student but for their entire family so they look at it from that perspective. Most importantly, in order to offset the cost of course, we provide the option to take up part time work. Upon completing a degree, students have the opportunity of working for a couple of years in Ireland under a special visa programme.

Any comments on expectations from the upcoming budget for the study abroad industry?

I think most overseas study in India is privately funded, rather than through the budget even though the education sector holds a prominent place in it. The new education policy, which is gradually being implemented, has major implications in this regard. The extent to which the Indian government decides to fund education in the various sectors- primary, secondary, and third level is not really for me to comment on.

However, we would expect to have 10% more students opting to study in Ireland in 2023 than last year with 5,000 Indian students traveling to Ireland. We have scheduled a roadshow with educational fairs planned in five Indian cities during February in which 20 Irish universities and colleges will participate. It will help many of the students to find educational offerings and career opportunities.