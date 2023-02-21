FE Education Explained: What is ‘Jaadui Pitara’ launched for kids at foundational stage

The Ministry of Education launched the Learning – Teaching Material for Foundational Stage ‘Jaadui Pitara’ for kids between the age group of three to eight on Monday. With this we aim to enhance the learning-teaching environment and make it more child-centric, lively and joyful for the ‘Amrit Generation’ of the country,” Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

He further added that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) would leverage technology to translate the materials in the ‘Jaadui Pitara’ in all Indian languages to expand its reach to all SCERTs (State Council of Educational Research and Training). He said this would transform early childhood education in India.

Here’s all you need to know about ‘Jaadui Pitara’:

What is ‘Jaadui Pitara’?

The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ or ‘Magic Collection’ is a play-based teaching and learning material developed under the curricular goals of National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) as recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It has been developed as an exemplar of content needed in any school for foundational stage learning. The ‘Jaadui Pitara” is expected to bring NEP and NCF-FS to practice, in the hands of teachers and students.

What does it contain?

The ‘Jaadui Pitara’ contains toys, games, puzzles, puppets, story/poem posters, flash cards, posters, story cards, playbooks, activity books, worksheets for children and handbooks for teachers and trainers. These materials have been developed across the six developmental domains including development of positive habits. Furthermore, the box is made up of recycled materials. Most of the toys in the box have been sourced from local artisans.

How to access it?

The resources on ‘Jaadui Pitara’ will be digitally available on DIKSHA platform – portal and mobile app. Parents and students can access the content at http://www.diksha.gov.in or download the app available on google play store.