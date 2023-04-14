FE Education Explained: UGC rolls out new regulations for grievance redressal of students; know how to apply

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher education institutions under its ambit to set up a student grievance redressal portal by July 11, in a new set of regulations notified recently. The apex body has asked universities and affiliated colleges to form a redressal committee and appoint an Ombudsperson to hear complaints of students on matters of admissions, fees, delay in results, scholarships, examination, discrimination, and harassment, among others.

Furthermore, all higher education institutes have been instructed to publish/ upload on its website details including courses available, their syllabus, number of seats, eligibility criteria, refund policy, anti-ragging rules, and information about the teaching faculty along with their educational qualifications. Non-compliance of the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, which supersedes the 2019 regulations, may invite punishments including withdrawal of recognition and grants to the institute.

FE Education looks at details of the new regulations:

How will the Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) work?

In considering the grievances before it, the SGRC shall follow principles of natural justice. The SGRC shall send its report with recommendations, if any, to the competent authority of the institution concerned and a copy thereof to the aggrieved student, preferably within a period of 15 working days from the date of receipt of the complaint. Any student aggrieved by the decision of the Students’ Grievance Redressal Committee may prefer an appeal to the Ombudsperson, within a period of fifteen days from the date of receipt of such decision.

The Ombudsperson has to be either a retired vice-chancellor or a retired professor who has worked as dean/HOD and has 10 years’ experience as a professor at State/Central Universities/Institutions of National Importance/Deemed to be Universities or a former District Judge. One or more part-time functionaries can be designated as Ombudspersons to hear, and decide on, appeals preferred against the decisions of the SGRCs.

Members of the SGRC will include:

A) Professor – Chairperson for a tenure of two years.

b) Four professors/senior faculty members of the institution as members.

c) A representative from among students to be nominated on academic merit/excellence in sports/performance in co-curricular activities-special invitee. The term of the special invitee shall be one year.

Furthermore, at least one member or the Chairperson shall be a woman and at least one member or the Chairperson shall be from SC/ST/OBC category. A complaint from an aggrieved student relating to the institution shall be addressed to the chairperson of the Students’ Grievance Redressal Committee.

How can students appeal?

Aggrieved students may submit an application seeking redressal of grievance on the online portal to be set up by each institution within a period of three months from April 11. The student may appear either in person or authorize a representative to present the case in front of the SGRC. They may approach the Ombudsperson appointed by the university in case of unsatisfactory redressal. The institution has to comply with the recommendations of the Ombudsperson. However, if a complaint is found to be false or frivolous, the Ombudsperson will be authorised to recommend appropriate action against the complainant.