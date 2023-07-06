FE Education Explained: NET/SET/SLET minimum criteria for direct recruitment of assistant professor; PhD not mandatory 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new gazette notification announcing the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) as the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The new regulations are effective from July 1, 2023.

With this the UGC’s 2021 regulations stands cancelled. These new regulations will be called UGC (Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (second Amendment) Regulations, 2023. The Principal Regulations were introduced in July, 2018.

PhD not required for assistant professor’s post?

As per the second amendment, Ph.D. qualification is optional for appointment of assistant professor’s post in universities and colleges. “Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an assistant professor would be optional from July o1, 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor for all Higher Education Institutions (HEI),” Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson, UGC tweeted.

Why have the changes been made?

The amendment aims to streamline the recruitment process in Higher Education Institutions and ensure that candidates have cleared the necessary eligibility tests for the role of assistant professor.

UGC has made the amendments executing its authority granted by clauses (e) and (g) of sub-section (1) of section 26 read in conjunction with section 14 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956).

UGC NET 2023 Results Date

Meanwhile, UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced that the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 Results will be released in the second week of August, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) may open the NET answer key challenge window by July 6. UGC NET is the examination which determines the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities and colleges.