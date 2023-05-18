FE Education Explained: JEE Advanced 2023; All you need to know

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, a nationwide examination, will be conducted online by IIT Guwahati. This exam is reserved for nearly two lakh candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE Main 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is scheduled for June 4, 2023. Although the release date for the admit card is still pending, it will be made available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Considering the prevailing confusion among students regarding the admit card release date and examination details of JEE Advanced 2023, here are responses to all significant queries to provide clarity.

When will the JEE Advanced 2023 be held?

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled for June 4. The examination will be divided into two phases. Phase one will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while phase two will be held between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

When will JEE Advanced 2023 release admit cards?

The admit cards for JEE Advanced 2023 will be available to download from May 29th from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students can access and obtain their admit cards from this platform.

What rank is required to clear JEE Advanced?

To be eligible, candidates must obtain a minimum score of 75% marks in their 12th-grade board exams. However, for candidates who belong to reserved categories, the minimum required score is slightly lower at 65%. In addition, candidates are allowed to take the JEE Advanced exam only twice, and these attempts must be made in consecutive years. This means that candidates can appear for the exam in two consecutive years after their 12th-grade board exams.

Also Read Leverage Edu launches UnivalleyOS

Number of students who have registered for JEE Advanced 2023

Around 1,90,000 out of the 2,50,000 qualifying candidates have enrolled for the entrance test, aiming for admission to the IITs.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn