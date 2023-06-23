FE Education Explained: DU to launch registration portal for B.Tech programmes; all you need to know

The University of Delhi is expected to launch a registration portal for its newly introduced Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes by next week, according to an announcement made by Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, University of Delhi (DU). This information was shared during DU’s admissions webinar. The university has recently added three B.Tech programmes into its curriculum under the faculty of technology for the current academic year. Admission to these programmes will be based on the scores obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

What are the three B.Tech programmes launched by DU?

B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering

B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

What is the registration process for B.Tech programmes; how to apply?

DU clarifies that the registration process of newly launched B.Tech programmes will be totally different from the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The upcoming registration portal, scheduled to launch next week, will serve as a dedicated platform for student registrations. At the time filling details in the application process, students will be required to fill in their preferences. Based on their scores and indicated preferences, seats will be allocated. The registration portal aims to streamline the application process, providing a convenient and centralised system for students to submit their information.

What is the selection criteria?

In addition to achieving a qualifying score in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), students are required to obtain a minimum aggregate of 60% or higher in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Moreover, they must have successfully completed their grade 12th education from a recognised board and should pass English as a subject of study.

Number of seats available?

DU officials asserted that, there will be a combined total of 360 seats available for the B.Tech programme, with 120 seats allocated per course. A special provision will be made to offer one additional seat in each of the three programmes exclusively for single girl children. Furthermore, a maximum of five percent of the total approved seats will be allocated for supernumerary quota in extra-curricular activities and sports. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to receive a reimbursement of up to Rs 50,000 for the purchase of a laptop.

Financial support scheme for economically weaker students

The university has introduced a financial support scheme specifically designed to assist students from economically weaker sections. This initiative aims to provide financial relief to eligible students during the admission process. Under this scheme, students whose parental income is Rs four lakh per annum or less will be granted a 90% fee waiver upon admission. Similarly, students whose parental income falls between Rs four-eight lakh per annum will receive a 50% fee waiver.