FE Education Explained: Chandigarh Education Department’s education policy for specially-abled children 

In a recent curriculum development, the Chandigarh Education Department has created a draft policy aimed to provide inclusive education for children with special abilities, in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The policy encompasses a range of provisions and initiatives designed to offer quality education to specially-abled children. It emphasises the need to create an inclusive learning environment which can meet the diverse needs of all learners, including those with disabilities, according to the Chandigarh Education Department.

Being Inclusive

The final version of the draft is expected to be released in the next one-two months. Once implemented, Chandigarh will become the first Union Territory of India to unveil a dedicated education policy for children with disabilities. Under the new policy, specially-abled children will receive free education until they turn 18 years. Furthermore, measures have been implemented to ensure non-discriminatory admission to inclusive local schools of their preference. This initiative is aimed at fostering inclusivity and empower children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers. Through the implementation of this policy, it is anticipated that educational institutions will become more inclusive and supportive, empowering children with disabilities to thrive and succeed, according to reports.

Solving the problem journey

To expand access to higher education, a five percent reservation will be implemented for students with benchmark disabilities in 11th and 12th grade, following the guideline of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and Chapter 06, Clause 32 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Acknowledging the transportation difficulties faced by students with special needs, the Chandigarh Education Department, in partnership with the Government of India, has allocated funds for providing transportation and escort allowance to these students. This provision will also benefit children with disabilities who receive home-based education, as per the policy.

Practical Gains

Furthermore, to address the specific requirements of children with intellectual disabilities, the department will make a formal request to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce skill-based vocational courses starting from the sixth grade. These courses will prioritise practical application over theory, aiming to offer a curriculum that is more suitable for the learning needs of these students, according to the policy.

The policy also underscores the importance of ensuring accessibility in schools, mandating that all buildings, campuses, and facilities be designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities, considering both structural and architectural feasibility. Additionally, a centralised portal developed by the IT Department will be implemented to facilitate the sharing and accessibility of information about identified children with special needs among all stakeholders involved in their care, it added.

