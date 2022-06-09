FDDI organises Design Marathon 2.0 to promote designing capabilities of students

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the commerce and industry ministry, has organised Design Marathon 2.0 programme to bring out the creativity of students and promote designing capabilities in accordance with the industry needs.

The initiative aims to provide a platform to the students for presenting their innovative solutions, FDDI Managing Director Arun Kumar Sinha said. He further added that as an institute of national importance, FDDI uses design to inculcate creativity, teamwork and problem solving within the students.

Over 100 students participated in the event and showcased their semester practical projects to a committee of scholars and senior specialists in design.

“FDDI is being empowered to bring up world class infrastructure and the skills through upgradation of its Rohtak and Jodhpur campuses into centres of excellence,” Sinha said on expansion plans of the institute.

These centres are expected to be functional by July-August, which will provide much needed research and development and address concerns of the industry such as product development, technological assistance and centres for incubation and entrepreneurship development.

With inputs from PTI.

