Fateh Education partners with three UK universities to offer 30 exclusive scholarships.

Fateh Education is a global consulting firm specialising in assisting students with studying in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. The company asserts that it has successfully placed students at the University of Birmingham, the University of York, and the University of Exeter. These universities have granted exclusive scholarships to 30 students recommended by Fateh Education. These scholarships aim to alleviate their financial burden by covering a portion of their tuition fees, providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher education, according to an official release.

A total of seven scholarships are available for deserving students at the University of Birmingham. These scholarships are applicable to all undergraduate programmes at the university, with the exception of courses offered by the School of Computer Science. The value of the scholarship is £3,000, which is awarded for every year of the student’s undergraduate studies. This applies to both three-year and four-year programmes, providing financial support throughout their entire undergraduate journey at the University of Birmingham, the release mentioned.

“It is a testament to Fateh Education’s commitment to academic excellence and quality recruitment. We have always focused on our counselling delivering the right advice so that our students can conquer their dreams. Fateh Education will nominate students for all the available scholarships if they meet the requirements set by the Universities,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

A total of 20 scholarships are available, with 14 allocated for postgraduate (PG) students and 6 for undergraduate (UG) students at the University of Exeter. These scholarships are applicable to all campus-based undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with the exception of Flexible Combined Honours, BMBS Medicine, Dual LLB/Juris Doctor (JD) with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Legal Practice Certificate, Graduate Law LLB, Undergraduate training programmes delivered by Clinical Education, Development, and Research (CEDAR). Each scholarship has a value of £3,000, as per the release.

Similarly, the University of York also provides exclusive scholarship opportunities for Fateh Students. There are three scholarships available specifically for Fateh Students, and they are applicable to all full-time postgraduate taught masters courses offered by the university. The scholarships have varying values, with options of £5,000, £7,500, or £10,000, depending on the specific scholarship awarded, it added.