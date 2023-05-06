Faran College launches BBA Aviation programme with industry partnerships, scholarship opportunities.

A Bangalore based Nursing college, Faran has launched a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Aviation course, to offer students a comprehensive understanding of the aviation industry, including its operations, management, and global regulatory environment. Faran College’s BBA Aviation course aims to equip students for diverse aviation industry roles, like airline operations, airport management, and air traffic control, through a balanced curriculum that combines theoretical and practical learning, according to an official statement.

“Faran College is committed to providing students with a quality education relevant to today’s global economy, our BBA Aviation course is one of the many courses we offer that provides students with practical skills and knowledge that prepares them for the job market,” Meer Ariffulla, chairman, Faran College, said.

The BBA Aviation course at Faran College has partnerships with major airlines and airports, enabling students to learn from industry experts. According to Shoaib Arafath, one of the course’s managing directors, the goal is to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the aviation industry. The curriculum blends theoretical and practical learning, ensuring students graduate with a comprehensive education that prepares them for diverse roles in the industry, the statement mentioned. Furthermore, the BBA Aviation course offers practical experience through internships and job shadowing programs. It prepares students for success in the fast-growing aviation industry, which demands specialized skills and knowledge, it added.

The BBA Aviation course is a three-year undergraduate degree program, and eligibility criteria include a minimum of 50 per cent marks in 10+2 examinations. The admission process is open, and students can apply online through the college’s website. Faran College provides state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources, including a modern library, computer labs, and Wi-Fi connectivity across the campus. The college also provides scholarships and financial aid to eligible students to make education more accessible and affordable, the statement noted.

With inputs from ANI.

