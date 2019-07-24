Fake Universities: UGC labels 23 universities as ‘self-styled, unrecognized’ | Check full list

Fake Universities: Students beware!

Fake Universities: The University Grants Commission (UGC) comes down hard on a number of universities who were not established under its norms and has listed them as ‘Fake’ and ‘self-styled, unrecognised’. According to a recent notice issued by the higher education regulator, a total of 23 universities have been listed as ‘Fake Universities’ and the UGC has warned students against taking admission in these institutions. According to the release, the UGC under section 22 (1) provides that a degree can be awarded, only by University that has been established under a Central, State/Provisional Act or an institution that has been deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain while talking about these fake universities said, “students and public at large are hereby informed that at present 23 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act.” He added, “In case of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow, the matter is sub-judice.”

Here is the list of Universities that have been listed as fake by UGC-

In Delhi

1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi

2. United Nations University, Delhi

3. Vocational University, Delhi

4. ADR–Centric Juridical University, ADR House, Delhi

5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Delhi

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi

In Karnataka

8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Karnataka

In Kerala

9. St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

In Maharashtra

10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

In West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

In Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, Prayagraj

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

19. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida

In Odisha

21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha

In Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry