Fake Universities: UGC labels 23 universities as ‘self-styled, unrecognized’ | Check full list

Fake Universities: Students beware! A total of 23 universities across different states have been listed as 'Fake' by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Check full list.
Fake Universities: The University Grants Commission (UGC) comes down hard on a number of universities who were not established under its norms and has listed them as ‘Fake’ and ‘self-styled, unrecognised’. According to a recent notice issued by the higher education regulator, a total of 23 universities have been listed as ‘Fake Universities’ and the UGC has warned students against taking admission in these institutions. According to the release, the UGC under section 22 (1) provides that a degree can be awarded, only by University that has been established under a Central, State/Provisional Act or an institution that has been deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act.
UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain while talking about these fake universities said, “students and public at large are hereby informed that at present 23 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act.” He added, “In case of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow, the matter is sub-judice.”
Here is the list of Universities that have been listed as fake by UGC-
In Delhi
1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi
2. United Nations University, Delhi
3. Vocational University, Delhi
4. ADR–Centric Juridical University, ADR House, Delhi
5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Delhi
6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi
7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi
In Karnataka
8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Karnataka
In Kerala
9. St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
In Maharashtra
10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
In West Bengal
11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
In Uttar Pradesh
13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi
14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, Prayagraj
15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi
16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh
18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura
19. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh
20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida
In Odisha
21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha
In Puducherry
23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.