Fake universities alert! These are fake varsities of Delhi; UGC has confirmed – See list 

UGC has announced list of fake universities in Delhi. (PTI).

University Grants Commission (UGC) recently released a list of fake universities. According to the commission, the listed institutions are not entitled to grant any degree. The list consisted of 24 ‘fake universities’ out of which eight are from Delhi. The complete list of the fake universities is available at official UGC website ugc.ac.in. The commission warned the public to not to take admission in these Fake Universities.

Here is the full list of fake colleges in Delhi:

1- Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi.

2- United Nations University, Delhi.

3- Vocational University, Delhi.

4- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008.

5- Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

6- Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi110033

7- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

8- Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, UP/Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, other universities have been identified as fake include one each from Puducherry, Aligarh, Bihar, Rourkela, Odisha, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and two universities in Allahabad. Meanwhile, UGC has convened a national meet of all vice-chancellors on the occasion of Guru Purnima on July 27.

According to the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, only a University established by a Central, State/ Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under section 3 or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer UGC specified degrees under section 22(3) of the Act.

Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of word “University” by any institutions other than a university established as stated above.